Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Aston Villa were decent in the first half of their defeat against Chelsea but they couldn't build on that good start.

The pressure is growing on Villa boss Steven Gerrard and I am not sure the fans are with him any more. In fact, it is the other way - so he needs a good result here, and that won't be easy.

I had an eye on Fulham against Bournemouth at the weekend and the Cottagers are a dangerous team. I am going to sit on the fence here, and go with a draw.

Mars' prediction: 1-0

F﻿ind out how Mars and Sutton think the rest of the weeks fixtures will go, plus cast your vote here