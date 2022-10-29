T﻿im Oscroft, BBC Sport

D﻿iego Costa was sent off in second half stoppage time as Wolves halted their losing run with a battling draw.

T﻿he striker, yet to score in six outings since his arrival, was dismissed for violent conduct after appearing to headbutt Brentford's Ben Mee.

E﻿arlier, Ruben Neves third goal of the season, 109 seconds after Mee's opener, drew Wolves level and allowed interim head coach Steve Davis' side to move one place up into 18th place in the Premier League table.