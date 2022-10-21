J﻿urgen Klopp is looking forward to the atmosphere at the City Ground but expects a different challenge against Nottingham Forest compared to last season's encounter.

L﻿iverpool edged past Steve Cooper's side in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with Diogo Jota scoring the only goal of the game.

S﻿peaking before Saturday's Premier League encounter, Klopp said: "The atmosphere will be outstanding I am 100% sure. I liked it as an experience. It’s one thing to talk about because everyone tells you but you want to experience it yourself.

"When we faced them last time they were full of confidence, they were really flying and we felt that. It was a well-trained team which they still are, but in that moment all the pieces fell in place pretty much.

"That’s different this season but that makes it even more difficult because now the spirit will be at 100%, they will fight for everything and want to change their situation. That’s what we have to expect.

"They have a lot of options especially up front, but in the end it’s a football game and we have to make sure we can bring through our stuff."