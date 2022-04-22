Man City v Watford: Team news

Manchester City will assess the fitness of Nathan Ake and John Stones, who were forced off in the win over Brighton.

Kyle Walker is doubtful because of the ankle injury he sustained against Atletico Madrid.

Watford could welcome back defender William Troost-Ekong, who has not featured since the Africa Cup of Nations because of a hamstring injury.

Samuel Kalu and Francisco Sierralta are yet to resume full training, while Cucho Hernandez remains out.

