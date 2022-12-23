Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's Premier League game against Fulham on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Vieira said long-term injury absentee Nathan Ferguson should be fit to train with the first team again at the start of 2023.

He added that Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew would both be fit to face the Cottagers, having trained with Palace since returning from the World Cup and looking in "really good shape".

Vieira said he is not completely happy with Palace's start to the season, even though they sit clear of trouble in 11th place in the Premier League, adding they have "been up and down" and "lacked consistency".

The Frenchman would not be drawn on a possible Selhurst Park return for Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but said the former Eagles full-back was "a good player" who was "loved by the fans" at Palace.

He also batted away talk of any January departure for Wilfried Zaha, saying the winger's only focus was "training and how he's going to perform and beat Fulham".

Vieira said a 10-day break in Turkey featuring friendly games has been hugely beneficial for the squad, adding: "It was important to keep the tempo and rhythm of the Premier League."

