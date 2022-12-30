Rangers gossip: Beale sends scouts to watch Baccus

Rangers manager Michael Beale has sent scouts to assess St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus after his impressive displays for Australia in the World Cup. The 24-year-old is under contract with the Buddies until the summer of 2024. (Scottish Sun), external

The Ibrox club is also showing interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. The 20-year-old has been sent out on loan for the past two seasons, most recently at Bolton Wanderers in League One where he has conceded 19 goals in 22 league appearances, keeping 10 clean sheets. (Daily Mail), external