Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The taxpayer-funded London Stadium made a £3.23m loss for the year to 31 March 2022, despite the return of fans to Premier League grounds after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A huge amount of work has taken place around the stadium to try to balance the books, including increasing capacity for West Ham's home games to 62,500 and signing a new three-year deal with Major League Baseball, which starts this summer, for regular season games to be played at the home of the 2012 Olympics.

However, according to the latest financial statement for London Stadium 185 Ltd, the body responsible for running the stadium: “Forecasts in relation to the cost of hosting West Ham matches continues to present challenges for the long-term future financial performance of the stadium.”

The Hammers presently pay close to £4m a year to play at the stadium.

BBC Sport reported last month that West Ham remained open to the idea of buying the stadium should its other main tenants UK Athletics and overall landlords LLDC reach an agreement over a get-out deal.