Newcastle v Fulham: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Newcastle are looking to complete the league double over Fulham for the first time since 2007-08, while they're also looking to win three in a row against the Cottagers for the first time ever.
Fulham are winless in their past six Premier League away games against Newcastle (D3 L3) since a 1-0 victory in May 2009. Their past two visits to St James' Park have finished level.
Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in his past three away Premier League appearances for Fulham and could become the first-ever Cottagers player to score in four in a row. He could become the second player this season to score against the Magpies at St James’ Park in the Premier League after previously playing for them in the competition, along with Ivan Toney.
Newcastle have lost none of the 16 Premier League games Sven Botman has played (W9 D7), the longest unbeaten start for any Magpies player in Premier League history. The Magpies are conceding a goal on average every 166 minutes with him on the pitch, the best ratio of any Newcastle player to play at least 200 minutes for the club in the Premier League.