Newcastle v Fulham: Head-to-head stats

Newcastle are looking to complete the league double over Fulham for the first time since 2007-08, while they're also looking to win three in a row against the Cottagers for the first time ever.

Fulham are winless in their past six Premier League away games against Newcastle (D3 L3) since a 1-0 victory in May 2009. Their past two visits to St James' Park have finished level.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in his past three away Premier League appearances for Fulham and could become the first-ever Cottagers player to score in four in a row. He could become the second player this season to score against the Magpies at St James’ Park in the Premier League after previously playing for them in the competition, along with Ivan Toney.