Jones on Orsic, unity and Manchester City

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Nathan Jones has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • The Saints boss is delighted with the signing of Miroslav Orsic but does not know if he will be involved: “He’s an attacking, front-footed, quick front player and really adds to our XI and squad, He hasn’t played much football, so we don’t want to push him too early and him break down.”

  • Jones is targeting “potency” in the January transfer window after seeing improvements elsewhere: “We’re definitely turning into a better team defensively and just need to eradicate tiny mistakes. I want us to be more potent going forward.”

  • After making five changes for the FA Cup win over Crystal Palace, he was pleased by his players’ response: “We were able to look after a few at the weekend. It’s a game of chess at the moment where every line-up has to be competitive and have one eye on the next game.”

  • Jones said three times the understands fan frustrations but wants everyone on side: “They don’t help anyone, but I do prefer it when they take them out on me over the team. We want to give them performances where they can see progression and we need our fans behind us.”

  • On Wednesday's opponents Manchester City, who have won the competition in six of the past nine seasons: “It’s one of the toughest tests in world football. But it’s a shootout, a cup game, winner takes all. It’s a wonderful opportunity to test ourselves.”