Hearts boss Robbie Neilson aims to make at least one more signing before next Tuesday night’s deadline - and says he is “building a team” around Toby Sibbick after Blackpool's £400,000 bid for the defender was rejected.

“Any player we have at Toby’s level has a value and that value didn’t get matched so he’ll stay here,” Neilson told Sky Sports.

“I hope that stays until at least the end of the season because we need him.

“There’s no point bringing people in over the summer then six months later flipping them for money that we don’t believe that the value is there.

“We’re building a team around key players and at the moment Toby is one of those.”

On potential further new signings, Neilson - who has already added James Hill, Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol this month - added: “Yes, we’re working on that at the moment.

"We have a couple of targets and are still pushing to get at least one of them in.”