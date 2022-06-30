After a successful loan spell with Huddersfield last season, we asked you if 19-year-old centre-back Levi Colwill deserves a chance in Chelsea's first team.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Stephen: Chelsea have already made two mistakes in selling Tomori and Guehi, so don’t do it again! It’s not as if Chelsea are blessed with centre-backs! Keep Colwill and give him a chance in the first team.

Simon: Rich clubs miss the fact that often opportunity knocks quietly. Recent years have confirmed Chelsea directors know the price of players but not always their value. Young players create hope and excitement, yet too many good ones have left. Thomas Tuchel needs to trust Colwill, Gilmour and Gallagher. They will perform when playing alongside great players.

Ray: Levi Colwill should be brought back into the fold and learning off senior players at the back. And getting the odd first-team game.