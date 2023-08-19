'Tottenham deserved winners, United lacking'

Ex-England winger Chris Waddle on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Tottenham have deserved it, you can't say they haven't. They have been excellent, a big pat on the back for them.

"Skill, entertainment, desire, all very high level.

"Manchester United, I don't what is happening with them at the minute. They need to find the right balance, get a proper number nine and get Rashford back on that left hand side.

"Ten Hag has tried the same team twice now and it hasn't worked, plenty of thinking to do and questions to ask."