John McGinn has "promised" Unai Emery a bigger contribution of goals this season.

The 28-year-old, who found the net once in 36 matches in all competitions last season, got off the mark in Villa's 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

His finish helped Emery's side bounce back from a humbling at Newcastle on the opening weekend and they duly set a club record of eight consecutive Premier League wins at Villa Park.

“It was an awful start last week at St James’ Park – full credit to Newcastle they completely did a job on us,” McGinn said.

“It was important that we reacted. We had a full crowd here, as we always do, and it was a great day at the office.

“It was a lot more comfortable than we expected before the game. It was a great performance, great to be home and it’s nice to hear (about the club record).

“Looking back to last season, I was playing in forward positions and the manager gave me a lot of trust to get in the box and get goals.

“I promised him a few more this season and, thankfully, that’s me off the mark."