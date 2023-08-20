Hot-shot Sadiq helps Hacken rescue late victory

Hacken had an own goal five minutes into stoppage time to thank as they warmed up for Thursday's Europa League play-off visit by Aberdeen with a 3-2 win at home to Sirius in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

It secured a fourth consecutive win since they suffered a shock Champions League qualifying defeat by Faroe Islands champions Klaksvik after a penalty shoot-out.

And it keeps the reigning champions a point behind leaders Elfsborg, who beat Mjallby 2-0 in their first game since selling centre-half Gustaf Lagerbielke to Celtic, after 20 games.

Forward Joakim Persson put Sirius ahead after two minutes, Ghanian winger Ibrahim Sadiq equalised on the quarter-hour mark, but South African midfielder Tashreeq Matthews restored the visitors' lead nine minutes after the break.

Hacken were level again through Norwegian right-back Tomas Totland with 17 minutes remaining, with defender Jakob Voelkerling Persson's late own goal securing the three points against the side sitting 12th.

The 23-year-old Sadiq's third goal in two games has taken his total to an impressive 17 in 23 games this year.

Per-Mathias Hogmo, the former Norway head coach, had resisted the temptation to rest key players ahead of Thursday's first leg.

He made only three changes from the side that thumped Zalgiris Vilnius 5-0 last week to secure an 8-1 aggregate win over the Lithuanian champions, with left-back Kristoffer Lund the only absentee from the squad.