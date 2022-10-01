Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time.

"It was not the best period but in the second half we had some very good situations and I think the draw would've been good for both sides.

"You look at the squad they have and any player comes on will make their level high. It is a quality team we are facing but we deserved at a least a point.

"We just have to take it on the chin and get back for the next game."

On whether Chelsea's Thiago Silva should have been sent off, Vieira added: "He was very lucky, but this is the referee's decision, VAR's decision, it's quite difficult to understand it and to accept it. I think it's unbelievable how he managed to stay on the field."