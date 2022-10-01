Brentford manager Thomas Frank: "Even game. Overall, not too many chances. We had a good free header for Pontus Jansson and a few occasions for Ivan [Toney]. But the reason why we didn't win was because of the lack quality in the final finish or in the final pass or run."The clean sheet is good and we haven't had that on the road for a long time which is good."

On the VAR decision: "He is a young ref who has done a very good job. He is called to the screen and we know nine times out of 10 it is going to be a penalty but he overturned that so he is a strong character."

On Jansson's injury: "It looked like a hamstring so we will look at that tomorrow and Monday and have a more clear picture for how long he will be out. I doubt he will be ready for Newcastle but let's see."