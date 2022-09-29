McInnes deserves good reception on Pittodrie return - Goodwin

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says former boss Derek McInnes can return to Pittodrie “with his head held high” this weekend and deserves a warm reception from home fans.

McInnes brings Kilmarnock north to face the Dons for the first time since his eight-year spell in charge ended 18 months ago.

Goodwin denies it will add extra spice, saying: “No, it doesn’t, and certainly not from the players’ point of view. We haven’t spoken about it as a group.

“Derek spent eight years here, had relative success as well and helped improve a lot of things behind the scenes.

“I think he can come back to Pittodrie with his head held high and I would like to think the fans will give him a decent reception.

“I have never experienced it as a manager, but I have certainly experienced it as a player where I went back to old grounds. You always had the bit between your teeth when you go back there to try and prove a point.

“No doubt Derek will have that kind of mindset.

“I am not going to get too dragged in to the whole thing with Derek coming back. This is a massive game for us and we won’t allow ourselves to get distracted with other things that might be going on."