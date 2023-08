Dundee are at full strength for their return to the top flight. Former Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson could make his debut after signing from St Mirren in midweek.

The visitors have doubts over Harry Paton (knock) and Job Obika (hamstring) but Conor Wilkinson looks set to shake off a head wound. Well signed strikers Theo Bair and Mika Biereth this week while Calum Butcher is out with a foot injury.