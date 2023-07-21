Slattery has 'fire in his stomach' for new season

Midfielder Callum Slattery says he has feels “sharp” going into the new season and hopes that his Motherwell side can start this season on a high.

The 24-year-old midfielder wants the Fir Park atmosphere to pick up where it left off last term and is targeting a successful Viaplay Cup campaign.

“I feel in a really good place, physically I’m in good shape, I’m sharp going into games, I’m firing and ready for the season to start,” said Slattery.

“With the players we have got and the way we finished last season, I feel like we can continue that into this season.

“I'm just hoping for a good season and to go into games and make a difference.

“Every season is big and you get that feeling, that fire in your stomach and you want to set yourself the goal to have a good season.

“We're going into each game wanting to win and that's the importance of the mentality of winning.

“It was a good end of the season and the spirit and atmosphere at Fir park was good and that's something that we want to get right off to a flyer this season.

“It’s getting those fine margins before the season starts, we can brush up on areas we think we can improve on.

“We’re at the step where we're gelling again as a team and getting back to the way the manager wants to play.”