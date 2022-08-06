Newcastle 2-0 Forest: What Howe said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm feeling very positive after watching that – I thought the players were excellent from start to finish. It was a performance of real promise.

"I’m always going to push the players for more – I said at that half-time, we had produced a very positive performance until the last action. We need to be more ruthless as we know tough this league can be.

"It was missing the icing on the cake – Fabian brought that. When he was lining up to shoot I was questioning his decision but it was the right one. He’s capable of the unexpected.

"We’ve got a few weeks left to try to get the right player that will make a difference for us."