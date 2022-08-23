'We don't need another wide forward'
We asked for your thoughts on the Ismaila Sarr deal falling through and what else Aston Villa might need to do in the transfer market.
Here are some of your comments:
Matthew: On his day, Sarr is a devastating winger. But it's hard to feel any disappointment that the move has fallen through. Gerrard doesn't play with wingers. He insists that our width comes from full-back, with central midfielders then asked to cover defenders. It's a bit of a shambles, truth be told. What we need is a change of tactics.
Pip: This is good news! We don't need another wide forward. We need a centre-back or central midfielder, particularly if Luiz won't sign a new contract we'll need someone to challenge McGinn.
Shak: Sarr would have been a good addition but I didn't think it was totally what the team needed anyway. We need another centre-back option but the midfield is a problem. McGinn has hit his level and Ramsey needs consistency. Villa need a strong and nasty midfield general. As good as he has looked, Kamara can't do it on his own.
Harry: Not overly worried by it falling through. Priority has to remain focused on a centre-back for the season to cover the massive loss of Carlos. Sarr would’ve made a welcome addition but give Cam Archer a shot, expect to see him against Bolton and deeper into the season as squad depth becomes vital.