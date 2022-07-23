Defoe entertains Spurs fans ahead of friendly
Former Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe was back in Glasgow ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly between the two clubs.
The 39-year-old, who retired in March, attended a Q&A session for Spurs fans on the Premier League club's return from their training camp in Korea as they face Rangers for the Walter Tull Memorial Cup at Ibrox.
Ahead of tomorrow’s game against another of his former clubs, @IAmJermainDefoe was special guest at tonight’s official supporters evening with @GlasgowSpurs. An incredible turnout 🏴 pic.twitter.com/DuAEMMb7us— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2022
