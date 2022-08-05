Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock does not expect any club to be able to compete with the Reds and Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

Warnock told BBC Sport: "You only had to watch the quality and intensity on show in the Community Shield to see how good City and Liverpool are - and why no-one will get close to them again this season.

"It is between those two again - and the big thing, for me, is how much City will miss Sterling and the influence and impact he has. He always pops up with key goals and assists and they wouldn't have won that last game of the season - or the title - without him."

