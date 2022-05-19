Confirmed team news: Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton boss Frank Lampard makes one change to the side which lost at Brentford, with Michael Keane coming into replace the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite after he was sent off on Sunday.

Ben Godfrey is on the bench.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gomes, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Allan, Davies, Van de Beek, Alli, Gray Welch