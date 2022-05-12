Fantasy 606: Où est le Stade de France?

Alistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave reunite for another week of fantasy football fun.

After a very controversial ruling in Sutton Death last week against Julien Laurens, more evidence is brought to the podcast from 5 Live journalists and listeners.

Ali, Chris and Statman also look ahead to the final few gameweeks of the fantasy football season and whether Dave could potentially catch Ali.

Plus, West Ham striker Michail Antonio joins the pod to play a game of Sutton Death.

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds