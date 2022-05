Leeds are without Luke Ayling for their remaining three fixtures following his red card against Arsenal.

This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford to return but captain Liam Cooper may make his comeback from a knee injury.

Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante face fitness tests, but could be left out anyway with Saturday's FA Cup final in mind.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi remains on the sidelines.

