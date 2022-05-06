Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Real Madrid are "massive favourites" when the teams face each other in the Champions League final.

The sides meet in Paris on 28 May, with bookmakers making Liverpool odds-on favourites to lift the trophy.

Real - 13 times winners of the competition - have already eliminated Chelsea and Manchester City this season, and also beat Klopp's side in the final in 2018.

“They are now the massive favourites with all the experience they have and all these kind of things," said Klopp.

"We are more experienced than we were, probably, but it's obviously not to compare. A lot of players are still in for them and for us, which is a good sign as well.

"They got through against PSG, Chelsea and City. We said it before we played Villarreal, if you knock out Bayern Munich you deserve to be in the semi-final - and if you knock out these three guys, then you definitely deserve to be in the final."