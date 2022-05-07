Brighton v Manchester United: confirmed team news
- Published
Brighton recorded an excellent 3-0 win at Wolves a week ago and Graham Potter makes just one enforced change as midfielder Pascal Gross comes in for Enock Mwepu, who is expected to not play again this season because of a groin injury.
Winger Jeremy Sarmiento has a hamstring problem.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Trossard, Caicedo, Bissouma, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Welbeck.
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Duffy, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, Maupay, Ferguson.
Manchester United also scored three in their last match and Ralf Rangnick names the same starting 11 from the side that gained a routine 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday.
England forward Marcus Rashford is out with bronchitis and Ivory Coast central defender Eric Bailly has a back injury. Their places on the bench are taken by returning club captain Harry Maguire, after three games out with a back injury, and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Manchester United: De Gea, Telles, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo.
Subs: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Fernandez, Jones, Fred, Lingard, Cavani, Garnacho.