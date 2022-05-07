Liverpool v Tottenham: Confirmed team news
Liverpool make two changes following their midweek heroics against Villarreal in the Champions League, with Jordan Henderson coming in to replace Naby Keita and Luis Diaz starting in place of Diogo Jota.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Diaz, Mane, Salah.
Just the one change for Tottenham after last Sunday's win against Leicester, with Antonio Conte unsurprisingly bringing Dejan Kulusevski back into his starting XI in place of Lucas Moura.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.