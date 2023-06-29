Emiliano Marcondes says he is "trying to find a creative way to train" as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Bournemouth midfielder had surgery on a foot injury he sustained while on loan with FC Nordsjaelland.

He wrote on Twitter:, external "Rehab has begun.

"I’m trying to keep my fitness and muscle mass as much as I can after my surgery.

"We are trying to make it hard and exciting without standing on my foot. It can be frustrating to not be able to exercise and push. So I’m trying to find a creative way to train."