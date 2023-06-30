The state of play at Chelsea: Time for Pochettino to get to work

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment is the first notable coach decision entrusted to sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. The pair lauded the Argentine as "the exceptional candidate" in their exhaustive search for a permanent successor to Graham Potter.

After leaving his role as Paris St-Germain head coach at the end of 2021-22, Pochettino has been patient over his return to management. He has clearly been sold on the project Chelsea are selling.

The former Spurs boss has been handed an initial two-year deal with an option for a third season - another sign of lessons being learned by Chelsea following the largely unfulfilled and expensive five-year contract handed to Potter.

Pochettino won the first trophies of his managerial career during his time in France, but most will associate him with his last stint in London, where he built an exciting Tottenham side, leading them to three top-three Premier League finishes and the 2019 Champions League final.

Like all good coaches, he has been adaptable in his tactical set-up throughout his career, but has largely favoured an attacking 4-3-3 approach - one that would seem to suit many of the players at his disposal at his new club.

We have yet to hear from Pochettino about his new job and how he intends to attack it, but that is sure to change once his contract with the club begins on Saturday.

European football expert Guillem Balague believes Pochettino is a manager looking to get back to the qualities that helped forge his stellar reputation.

"What his time at PSG taught him is he needs to return to his essence, with all his passion and intensity, not dissimilar to the relationship he enjoyed with his players at Spurs," Balague told BBC Sport.

"He needs to have the energy to be able to mould players, know that the players are listening to him and have the authority to ensure that this is happening.

"He realises that, at Chelsea, he needs to control the agenda as much as possible - something he could not do at PSG.

"Most importantly, he needs to get the message across that this will not be a quick fix and, more than vast sums of money, what is required most is time."

This is not something he has the luxury of initially. On Saturday, his work begins. On 19 July, Chelsea begin their pre-season tour of the USA with a game against newly promoted League Two side Wrexham. Just 25 days later, Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge for the first league game of the season.

