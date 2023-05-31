An agreement between Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and Moises Caicedo will see the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder depart the Seagulls this summer. It's currently a three-club race with Chelsea the major contenders. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Juventus are leading the race to sign Chelsea's American forward Christian Pulisic, 24, in a $25m (£20.1m) deal. (Mail, external)

Wolves have joined Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the race for Gambia Under-20 forward Adama Bojang, 19, who plays for Gambian side Steve Biko FC. (Standard, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column