'Old school' Mexican defender Portales joins Dundee

“Vamos Dundee!” That's the welcome message from new Dundee recruit, Mexican centre-half Antonio Portales.

Dens manager Tony Docherty says the 27-year-old is a "bit old-school in that he enjoys defending", and he arrives in Scotland after 45 appearances for second-tier Club Atlante in his homeland last season.

Docherty added: "He is effective in both boxes and has real ability to play out from the back.

"He displays real passion and desire in his performances and I think this is something that will really relate to the Dundee fans.”