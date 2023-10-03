VAR audio expected to be released

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The audio around the controversial VAR decision at Tottenham on Saturday is expected to be released by PGMOL.

Calls for the audio around the catastrophic mistake that led to a perfectly good Luis Dias goal for Liverpool being ruled out have been growing.

Liverpool have demanded to hear it as they continue to assess their next move.

PGMOL are working through the processes involved but it is regarded as a question of when rather than if it will be released.

It is understood Liverpool will be sent the audio first, ahead of general release.

The Premier League show Match Officials Mic’d Up is a monthly programme which airs the previously-unheard audio from decisions between on-field officials and VAR team, but it is understood PGMOL are not ruling out releasing the audio around that clip sooner than the next show.