Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Around the transfer window closing in September, Ronaldo put a statement out saying he would do an interview with his version of the truth. We have waited quite a long time for this interview, we have waited to the point where there are no more domestic matches and where Ronaldo has not played in the last two games because of illness.

It is fair to assume we are at a point he assumes he won't have to play for Manchester United again. He's just driven this dagger into his relationship with the club, and I don't see where it goes from here. If he was part of the squad against Nottingham Forest on 27 December, how are the fans going to react? How is Ten Hag supposed to give a team talk when the most famous player there says he doesn't respect him?

It is a very delicate atmosphere in a football dressing room, and I just don't see how Ronaldo can go back in there.

The club has not been run very well, there are people there who have recognised that and are trying to change that, but that won't happen as long as Ronaldo is there.