Nathan Collins believes Wolves players are "buying into" new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The former Sevilla manager joined Wolves in November following the dismissal of previous boss Bruno Lage. The squad are currently at a warm weather training camp in Marbella.

"It’s been great. He has a really good aura about him, and the lads really look up to him and respect him," Collins said in a club interview., external

"What he wants from the team is really good, so the intensity in training has been there. Everyone’s buying into it and working hard, which is the most important thing.

"Straight away, he’s one of the best managers in the Premier League from his CV and pedigree. For a young player like me, or any player, to have someone like that improving you, you can’t ask for more. The minimum I can do is work hard for him and I’m sure he’ll make me a better player.

"You have to go about your business the same, but we need a reaction. We need to buy into him, that’s the biggest thing as a team and players individually. You have to buy into what he’s saying and go and have a good go together."