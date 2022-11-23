Jamie Beatson, WeArePerth.co.uk, external

Today’s the day Perth turns red and white - with Canada set to take on Belgium in Qatar and the chance of David Wotherspoon becoming the first current St Johnstone player to play at a World Cup.

Nobody could deserve that honour more. Three national cup finals, three wins. Years of service to his boyhood club spanning the entire golden era, with multiple European campaigns and trophies. A local lad made good - and seemingly beloved by his Canadian team-mates and their fans.

He’s fought back this year from a brutal injury and slotted straight back into the Saints side as if he’d never been away - gliding past opponents and pulling out the patented 'Spoony chop' to set up a goal last week. Let’s hope we get a chance to see it in action tonight - or at least at some point during Canada’s World Cup campaign.