Motherwell's women inspiring the next generation

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

After a Saturday plagued with controversial VAR decisions, seeing the women of steel progress through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup was a much needed lift.

Paul Brownlie and Leanne Crichton have completely transformed the squad and now Motherwell's women will play at Hampden for the first time ever.

The kick-off time is yet to be announced, but we do know we will be facing Rangers on 23 April.

I am encouraging all of my fellow ‘Well fans to get behind the girls to make it a day to remember. The game could potentially find its way into the Motherwell history books and also serves to highlight the progression within women’s football in Scotland.

The men’s team inspire young boys to become footballers and now young girls that are growing up supporting Motherwell can now say they want to be just like Amy Anderson, Carla Boyce or Kaela McDonald-Nguah.

I am beyond proud of the women’s side and will back them all the way to the final (hopefully).