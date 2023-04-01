Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC MOTD: "We had a tough start and you go 1-0 down at home in a big game it's a real test of character and belief. The lads showed everything you need to give yourself a chance in a relegation scrap.

"We made a couple of changes at half-time and went on to win the game, deservedly so.

"We were getting a few bits wrong, I'm not sure why, it wasn't looking like how it was supposed to.

"We injected some energy with some fresh faces and one of those fresh faces smashed the ball into the top corner from 20 yards out. That helps.

"It's a game that you need to win. They produced one heck of a display from that moment.

"Marcus Tavernier is a huge player for us. Let's keep him with us for the rest of the season and he'll play a part.

"The second goal is something we worked on a lot. I can't believe it took us so long to score our first one.

"The table matters, I'm just fully focused on Tuesday. We've done our bit. That's the best it could have looked today because we took the three points. What other teams do is out of our control."