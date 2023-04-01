Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Wolves rescued a point against Nottingham Forest thanks to Daniel Podence's late equaliser but they are now on a three game winless run.

Podence said after the match: "I'm very happy with a goal today. We had a difficult match in front of us and we got one point in the relegation fight.

"It was very frustrating because we had a lot of the ball but they had the best chances. I was looking at the time and we had a lot of time to win this game."

Podence's goal was Wolves' first and only shot on target in the match and highlighted their struggles in front of goal.

Julen Lopetegui's side will be without captain Ruben Neves for their next two games against Chelsea and Brentford after he picked up his 10th booking of the season.