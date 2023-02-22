Everton v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Everton have lost their past two home league games against Aston Villa, as many as in their previous 16 at Goodison Park (W7 D7). They've never lost three in a row at home against them in their league history.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa are unbeaten in all seven of their meetings with Everton (W5 D2), winning the past three in a row. They last won four consecutively against the Toffees between September 1996 and March 1998.

Sean Dyche is looking to become the fifth permanent Everton manager to win each of his first three home league games in charge of the club, after William Edward Barclay (1888), Dick Molyneux (1889), Harry Catterick (1961) and Rafael Benitez (2021). Dyche could be the first to do so without conceding.