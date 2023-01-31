Everton 'in perilous position again'

Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton.

It's a very frustrating time for Evertonians. They had been linked with [Kamaldeen] Sulemana from Rennes, who is a Ghanaian winger, but it looks like he is going to Southampton in a four-and-a-half-year deal for £22m.

The most frustrating thing for Everton supporters is that they haven't learnt the lessons from previous seasons. They were in this situation exactly a year ago and it is repeating itself all over again. They flirted with relegation and got out against Crystal Palace on the penultimate day of last season. They are in a perilous position once gain. It's difficult for Dyche as a new manager because he will give them a fighting chance of staying up but he's not a magician.

They need resources. They have sold Anthony Gordon for £42m and the Everton fans would have hoped that somebody within the hierarchy, even before Dyche had arrived, would have had somebody in mind to try to strengthen. Everton will see teams around them - Southampton, Bournemouth and Leicester - strengthening and bringing in reinforcements. Everton are not.