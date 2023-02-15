Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has no intention of leaving Barcelona, despite offers from Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, along with interest from Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo, external)

Athletico Paranaense have turned down an offer from Barcelona and two other clubs for 17-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, who is also reported to be a target for Arsenal. (Goal via Globo Esporte, external)

