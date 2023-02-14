W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Dear Chelsea,

It's Valentine's Day, but it's hard to love you at the moment. You keep letting us down, off the pitch and on it, and our hearts can only take so much.

We can handle the bad results - we've seen plenty of those down the years. But the changes everywhere else make us worry we're further than ever from a team we can ever love like those of the past.

We had fallen hard for Thomas Tuchel, but you sacked him. When youngsters from the academy who we've followed for years are sold off and replaced by uninterested imports, that only dampens our passion further.

The sugar rush of new signings is powerful, but it leaves a nasty aftertaste. There is no sporting merit to buying the league - and there's not even much fun in it either, certainly not for a second time in recent history. Now that we're a club who have won it all, the challenge is to be a club who wins it all in the right way.

So stay well clear of any idle dreams of a Super League; and certainly of any fantasies about moving away from Stamford Bridge - or you'll risk losing everything that made your true fans love you.