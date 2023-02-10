Tie of the Scottish Cup round of 16 - Will Rovers add to Motherwell misery?

Motherwell have not won a league match since the end of October and have lost three on the spin since overcoming Arbroath at Gayfield in the fourth round of this tournament.

Steven Hammell's men may be glad to be on the road again since they were booed off after losing to St Johnstone, who have now won more league matches at Fir Park this season (err... two) than the home team has.

Motherwell may have seen off Arbroath without too much fuss but Raith Rovers are now 11 games unbeaten in all competitions after seeing off Dundee on penalties to reach the Challenge Cup final.