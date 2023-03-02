Beale on final defeat, summer changes, and Kilmarnock
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media today ahead of his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says they are disappointed with the Viaplay Cup final defeat, as he feels the team underperformed on the day. "We have to continue to improve and go on another run."
Stressed the importance of the summer transfer window as he looks to improve the playing squad - "there is going to be change".
He and the players are targeting the two upcoming derbies against Celtic, and are focused on improved displays against their biggest rivals.
Is not underestimating Kilmarnock, who are "fighting for their lives", but says that three points is a must.
Team news: there are no fresh injuries; John Souttar has returned to the squad, but Ridvan Yilmaz needs a bounce game before he comes back into contention.