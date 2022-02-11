Tottenham v Wolves: Team news

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will again be without injured defenders Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp also remains on the sidelines because of an ongoing calf problem.

Wolves await news on whether Joao Moutinho will be available after he was ruled out against Arsenal with a calf injury.

Hwang Hee-chan suffered a back spasm getting off the coach for that game and is a doubt.

Willy Boly, Pedro Neto and Yerson Mosquera remain out.

