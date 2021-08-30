Newcastle v Southampton: The pick of the stats
This match was the first Premier League encounter to see both sides score in the 90th minute or later and end in a draw since Watford and Leicester City drew 1-1 in June 2020.
James Ward-Prowse’s penalty for Southampton (95'51) was the latest goal conceded by Newcastle in the Premier League since exact goal times have been available (2006-07).
Newcastle have picked up just one point from their opening three league games of 2021-22; only in 1999-2000 have they had fewer from their first three matches of a Premier League campaign.