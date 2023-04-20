Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell believes VAR is not providing value for money so far to Scottish Premiership clubs as he called for more consistency from officials.

Kettlewell is still bemused by two similar incidents involving his goalkeeper Liam Kelly and Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher last week that resulted in a penalty and then a yellow card for simulation.

"I just want consistency," he said. "Even if it was two penalties, that gives us all clarity. If it was two bookings that gives us clarity. But the fact we had two completely outcomes, I still find it incredibly baffling."

Kettlewell is also aggrieved that Kevin van Veen had a strike disallowed against United for offside after a Rangers goal was given at Fir Park last month when Fashion Sakala was given the benefit of the doubt.

"Fom the pictures I have seen, the lines look to be touching again," said Kettlewell, whose team face Celtic on Saturday.

"I was led to believe that the advantage should go to the attacker and it didn't. It went against us against Rangers and it went against us in the Dundee United game.

"We have seen some weeks where VAR has been a major challenge. In my opinion, there was one week in particular where I felt there were probably six or seven incorrect calls.

"I think we all felt that by bringing in VAR we were going to mitigate some of those decisions when human error can come into play and you get two, three, four, five more looks at the incident.

"What I find hard at times, when I see decisions that are wrong, that we still argue we have got them right.

"Sometimes I think we would just like to see that bit of humility to make sure that everybody is on the same page.

"The weekend I am talking about when I felt there were six or seven errors, I don't think we can ever get to that stage, not with this system in play and not with the money that the football clubs are spending."