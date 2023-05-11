Fulham's biggest disappointment this season

Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Shahid Khan spoke of the importance of being a "custodian" of London’s oldest professional club when acquiring it from Mohamed Al Fayed 10 years ago.

He’s committed to Craven Cottage and built a stunning new Riverside Stand, while the team have been through a few topsy-turvy seasons. Marco Silva has worked miracles since he inherited a shattered and splintered squad from Scott Parker – stylishly getting the Whites promoted and, remarkably, steering the relegation favourites to mid-table safety.

But Khan’s custodianship rings hollow when he greenlights a huge season ticket price increase during a cost-of-living crisis. Season tickets rise 18% on average this month – pricing out loyal fans from following their team. It is unworthy of a ‘family club’.

